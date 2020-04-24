Reading Eagle Obituaries
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 374-4505
Joanne Shirley Kozlowski

Joanne Shirley Kozlowski Joanne Shirley Kozlowski 86, passed away Thursday April 23, 2020 in Berks Heim. She was born in Reading on December 31, 1933 a daughter of the late Robert and Bertha (Neeb) Hetrich. She was employed as a social worker at BVNA retiring there. Joanne is survived by her 3 sons; Joel D Kozlowski and his significant other, Eugenia Forbes of Shillington, Paul A and his wife Valerie Kozlowski of Mt Penn, Martin and his wife Sharon Kozlowski of Kutztown, 5 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Donald Hetrich. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. A Special THANKS to Berks Heim Nursing Staff Essick Commons. Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading is honored to serve the family. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
