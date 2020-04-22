|
Joanne van Roden Joanne van Roden, 90, of Wyomissing, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at The Highlands in Wyomissing. She was the beloved wife of Donald van Roden. The oldest of two children, she was born on November 30, 1929 in Nazareth, Pa., to Elwood and Hilda Unangst. She graduated from Nazareth High School before attending Duke University, where she met her first husband, Arnold V. (Van) Davis MD. Van and Joanne were married in 1951 and moved to Reading in 1961, where Van was a surgeon on staff at The Reading Hospital until his death in 1980. In 1986, Joanne married Donald (Don) van Roden, formerly of Philadelphia. Don has been a wonderful gift to Joanne, our family, and the Reading community at large ever since his arrival. Joanne was a long-time member of Atonement Lutheran Church in Wyomissing, where she served in numerous capacities, including Church Council. She was a member of The Berks Art Alliance, and over the years she served in many organizations including The Reading Museum Board, the Staff Physician’s Wives of Reading Hospital, the Berks County Historical Society, and the Berks County Home Services Board. Joanne loved spending time with her family and friends, and particularly enjoyed vacationing in the Poconos at the Forest Lake Club. Her true passion was watercolor painting which brought her, and many others, great joy. She is survived by her husband Donald van Roden, her son James Davis, her daughter Susan (John) Mikulak, and her brother John (Gloria) Unangst. Additional survivors include two grandchildren, William (Casey) Davis and James Bennett (Abby) Davis, four great-grandchildren, and a niece and nephew. The family wishes to express their utmost gratitude to the staff at The Highlands for their compassionate care of Joanne. A public service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joanne’s name to Atonement Lutheran Church, 5 Wyomissing Blvd., Wyomissing, Pa., 19610. Edward J Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020