Joanne Young

Joanne Young Obituary
Joanne M. Young, 70, of Mohnton, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Penn State St. Joseph. She was the wife of the late Mike Young, having been preceded in death by her first husband, George Brettman. Joanne, a daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Huyett) Mountz, was born in Reading. She is survived by three children: Tracy L. Conway, wife of Seann, Morgantown; Brian E. Brettman, husband of Stacy, Wernersville; and Tammy K. Brettman, at home; two sisters, Janet, wife of Charles Blowsanski, Honeybrook; and Mary Sue Robison, Exeter Twp.; two brothers, Larry Mountz, husband of Leona, Birdsboro; and Barry Mountz, husband of Lori, Douglassville; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, George A. Brettman; a granddaughter, Ashlee Brettman; and an infant sister, Judy Mountz. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
