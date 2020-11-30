Mrs. Jodie L. (Kramer) Williams, 58, of Maidencreek Township, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her home after a 3 year battle with cancer. Born June 13, 1962 in Reading, she was the daughter of Charlotte M. (Wood) and George D. Kramer. She and her husband of 32 years, Jan A. Williams, were married on October 22, 1988 in Bellemans Church, Mohrsville. Jodie worked for Paul Frederick for many years, last working as the Customer Service Manager. She also worked for CAP Aviation, Reading and was an Avon Lady for over 30 years. Jodie was a 1980 graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School and enjoyed swimming, traveling and, most of all, spending time with her family. Surviving in addition to her husband, Jan, and her parents, are her two children, Melissa C. Williams, partner of John A. Cambria, Oley and Matthew J. Williams, fiancée of Ronald A. Kelly, Schuylkill Haven. She is also survived by her brothers, Randy G. Kramer, husband of Joy Kramer, Mohrsville and Mark A. Kramer, husband of Brenda Kramer, Hamburg, and her niece and three nephews. Funeral Services for Jodie will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:30 am at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s UCC Cemetery, Molltown. A viewing for Jodie will be held on Thursday evening, December 3, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Contributions in Jodie’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Jodie and her family at this difficult time. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com
.