?Jody Ruth Beach A.K.A. Jodi Ruth Beach, 67 of Spring Township, passed away Saturday April 4, 2020 in Tower Health Reading Hospital. She was born in Reading on January 7, 1953 a daughter of the late Edmund and Jean (Hoffer) Dalski. Jodi was a 1971 Reading High School graduate and employed by Giant Grocery as an accountant for 12 years last working in 2007. She enjoyed horseback riding, cats and spending holidays with her family. Surviving are her 2 sons; Eric V. and his wife Gwen A. Salvati of Ontelaunee Township, Damien M. Quinones of West Lawn, 2 grandchildren; Tyler M. and his wife Sabrina Salvati, Cameron Quinones, step-grandson, Jordan Francis, and great grandson, Jaxon Cameron Salvati. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Theo C Auman, Reading is serving the family. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020