1/1
Jody Stubblebine
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jody's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jody L. “Joe” Stubblebine, 47, of Exeter Township, passed away the morning of Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was the fiancé of Yasmin Loose. Born Tuesday, January 23, 1973, in Reading, he was a son of James R. Stubblebine, husband of Ruthie Stubblebine. He was also the son of Mary L. (neé Colamarino) Stubblebine. He was a 1991 Graduate of Reading High School. Joe worked for different companies throughout the Berks County area and most recently for Custom Processing Services in Exeter Township. One of the most loyal Flyers fans, he cheered his team on for every game. He loved to cook and was often asked to make his “world famous” Chicken Pot Pie and Stuffed Shells. Joe loved trips to the beach, good music, a good book, a movie aficionado, loved riding motorcycles, playing chess and sports with Kai, and was always willing to give of himself tirelessly. Most near and dear to his heart was time well spent with family and friends; creating memories that last a lifetime, especially with Zac and Kairi. In addition to his fiancée, parents, and step-mother, he is survived by his son: Zachary A. Stubblebine, fiancé of Kimberly Young; his granddaughter: Kairi R. Stubblebine; his niece, Lea M. Stubblebine; his maternal grandmother: Kathleen V. Miller; as well as his aunts, uncles and his cousins. He was predeceased by his brother: James R. Stubblebine, Jr. who passed away August 24, 2011. Relatives and friends may visit with the family Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. at the Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia, PA 19551. Kindly follow the recommended CDC guideline. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joe to the Autism Society of Berks County, P.O. Box 6683, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Online condolences may be posted by visiting www.colefh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center
402 East Penn Avenue
Robesonia, PA 19551
(610) 693-6347
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved