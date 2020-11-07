Jody L. “Joe” Stubblebine, 47, of Exeter Township, passed away the morning of Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was the fiancé of Yasmin Loose. Born Tuesday, January 23, 1973, in Reading, he was a son of James R. Stubblebine, husband of Ruthie Stubblebine. He was also the son of Mary L. (neé Colamarino) Stubblebine. He was a 1991 Graduate of Reading High School. Joe worked for different companies throughout the Berks County area and most recently for Custom Processing Services in Exeter Township. One of the most loyal Flyers fans, he cheered his team on for every game. He loved to cook and was often asked to make his “world famous” Chicken Pot Pie and Stuffed Shells. Joe loved trips to the beach, good music, a good book, a movie aficionado, loved riding motorcycles, playing chess and sports with Kai, and was always willing to give of himself tirelessly. Most near and dear to his heart was time well spent with family and friends; creating memories that last a lifetime, especially with Zac and Kairi. In addition to his fiancée, parents, and step-mother, he is survived by his son: Zachary A. Stubblebine, fiancé of Kimberly Young; his granddaughter: Kairi R. Stubblebine; his niece, Lea M. Stubblebine; his maternal grandmother: Kathleen V. Miller; as well as his aunts, uncles and his cousins. He was predeceased by his brother: James R. Stubblebine, Jr. who passed away August 24, 2011. Relatives and friends may visit with the family Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. at the Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia, PA 19551. Kindly follow the recommended CDC guideline. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joe to the Autism Society of Berks County, P.O. Box 6683, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Online condolences may be posted by visiting www.colefh.com
