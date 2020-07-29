1/1
Joel L. Kamm
Joel L. Kamm Joel L. Kamm, 61, of Exeter Township, passed away in Reading Hospital on July 28, 2020 due to complications resulting from 22 years of kidney dialysis. A proud Exeter High School graduate, he was very involved with music. As a child, Joel appeared in the Reading Civic Opera production of the King and I, Oliver, and You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. He starred as Oliver in the Avalon Players summer stock production. He played trumpet, sang in county, district, and state choruses and was a talented baritone in his church choir. Joel attended Lock Haven University and was employed as a manager at the Exeter Kmart. He was an active member of Schwarzwald U.C.C. where he sang in the choir and served on consistory. Football, lemon sponge pie, and summers at Sea Isle City were favorites of his. Joel was predeceased by his parents John and Kathryn (Sweigart) Kamm and will be missed by a son Ryan (Hamburg), grandson Odin (Hamburg), stepdaughters Angie (Michigan), Amber (Michigan), and Heather (Exeter Township), brother Jeffrey Kamm (Texas), sister Kim Kamm (Oregon) and his many High School, church, and Facebook friends. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 10:00 am in Schwarzwald Cemetery, 4555 Oley Turnpike Rd., Jacksonwald. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Schwarzwald Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
