Joel R. Lash, 61, of Centre Township, passed away Tuesday in Tower Health, Reading Hospital. He was married to Barbara A. (Koller) Krill. Born in Reading, he was the son of Betty A. (Strunk) Lash of Centre Township and the late John R. Lash. He was a graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School. He was a dairy farmer owning and operating WUA (Where You At) Farms, in Centre Township, until 2010. He then continued his career in farming as a crop farmer. He was a farmer his entire life. He built his dream shop on his farm where he and his son, Kevin, performed maintenance repairs and restored tractors. He enjoyed hunting and was a member of the PA Farm Bureau. He enjoyed helping fellow farmers and young people looked up to him for guidance and advice. Surviving in addition to his wife, Barbara, are two sons, Kevin K. Krill, of Centre Township; and Charles W. Krill, of Penn Township. There is a sister, Susan Mull, and husband Donald, of S.C. He is predeceased by a brother, Jeffery Lash. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Kirkhoff Funeral Home, in Bernville, is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020