Joel H. Merow Joel H. Merow, Esq., 57 of Port Clinton, passed away Wednesday at his home after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer. Born in Philadelphia, April 3, 1962, he was the son of Ed and Sonny Merow. Joel was a graduate of George Washington High School and then went on to receive his degree in political science from Delaware University. He then went on to receive his juris doctorate from Delaware University. Joel was the owner and partner at Merow and Jacoby Law Offices in Reading before retiring in 2018. Joel was always willing to help anyone out and took pride in his ability to help people through his legal work and outside as well. He was a staunch Democrat and did not shy away from expressing his opinions to those who would listen and to some that tried not to. He is survived by his parents, Edwin and Sonia Merow; and his loving wife, Christine Lischak. He is survived by his children, Cody Zimmerman, husband to Kelly, of Port Clinton, and Nicholas Zimmerman, husband to Kristie, of Lansford. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Erika, Mitchell, Ashlee, Andrew and Ryder; as well as his sisters, Mindi Rubin and Rabbi Andrea Merow; and his furry friends: dogs, Astro and Peace and cats, Cliff and Roy. A funeral service will be held today at 11:00 a.m. at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Rabbi Brian Michelson will lead services. Family and friends are welcome from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019