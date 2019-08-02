Joel E. Seibert, 72, of Spring Twp., passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Mifflin Center in Shillington after

succumbing to the effects of a stroke in

January.

He was the devoted husband of June E. (Thomas) Seibert for 45 years and the beloved father to

Michele L. Seibert, of Birdsboro, and Laura B. Seibert, of Exeter Twp. He is also survived by his sister, Rebecca

Stephens, of Reading.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Lee and Edith (Redcay) Seibert.

Joel was a 1965 graduate of the Governor Mifflin High School and a 1969 graduate of Juniata College. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. After his discharge from the service, he

entered the banking industry and from 1992 to 2018, he was the owner and operator of Chem Seal of Berks, in

Temple.

Joel was an active member of the Mohnton Cumru Lions Club for over 40 years, and held positions as the Treasurer and Financial Secretary.

Joel was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State

football fan. He loved playing golf and one of the highlights of his life was golfing at Pebble Beach. He truly enjoyed sharing time with the "Friendly's Breakfast Group" every morning. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his

family, his dog Brody and his four granddogs.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and again on Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with service to follow at 11:00 a.m., from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and

Crematorium Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Joel's memory to the Mohnton Cumru Lions Club, P.O. Box 141, Mohnton, PA 19540.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.



