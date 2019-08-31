|
Johanna B. Mitchell, 86, formerly of
Sinking Spring, Pa., crossed over into
eternal life on August 29, 2019.
She was the loving wife of the late
Lawrence G. Mitchell for 61 years. Born in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Cherwick) Makowiec.
She was a graduate of McAdoo High School. Mom never missed a ball game, recital or ceremony of any kind. She was a devout Catholic and wonderful role model, instilling in us love, kindness, integrity and faith. She loved music, was an accomplished piano player and sang in the church choir and Sweet Adelines. A wonderful seamstress, she
enjoyed sewing and cooked a meal every day. Her family was her pride and joy and she never failed to remind us, "I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."
Johanna is survived by three sons: Lawrence and wife, Lorie, of Nazareth; David, of West Lawn; and Scott and wife, Fran, of Roswell, Ga.; and two daughters, Mary Adams and husband, Chip, of Sinking Spring; and Paula Fischer, of Sinking Spring. There are two surviving sisters, Matilda and husband, John Motway, of Beaver Meadows; and
Lorraine and husband, Richard Ramil, in California. She was beloved "Nana" to ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; and had many adoring nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by six siblings: Martin Makowiec, Albina "Birdie" Stalma, Mary Jane Holly, Julianne Butala, Hedwig "Hedy Laura" Artim and Sonya Rose Makowiec.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 2, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Ignatius Loyola
Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Albans Dr., Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Calling hours are Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be private at Gethsemane Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to John Paul II Center for Special Learning, 1092 Welsh Rd., Shillington, PA 19607, www.johnpauliicenter.org.
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.