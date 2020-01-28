|
John A. Bonanno, 82, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Thursday, January 23rd, at Manor Care Health Services, Laureldale. He was the husband of Antoinette M. (Bianca) Bonanno. John was born in Reading on August 30, 1937, a son of the late Joseph Bonanno and Sara (Spinato) Bonanno. John, also known as J.B. and Johnny B., was a 1955 graduate of Reading High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and owner and operator of J.B. Auto Sales and Service, Reading, for over 50 years. He also became a professional Bail Bondsman during that time. In later life he had a landscaping business and worked ten years in security for the Reading Hospital. John was a longstanding member of Holy Guardian Angel R.C. Church, Laureldale, and volunteered his time becoming a Eucharistic Minister. Anyone who knew Johnny knew he loved people, laughing and socializing, and could be found all over town having coffee with the boys. He was a member of the Shillington Lodge 1175 International Order of Odd Fellows, and held the title of Past Grand. He was also a lifetime member of the International Royal Order of the Malaemente Club 27. Most of all, John loved his family, and in addition to his wife Antionette he is survived by his son, Joseph Bonanno, of Muhlenberg Township and brother, Joseph, husband of Deborah, Bonanno, of Shillington, as well as nieces and nephews. And finally, John will always be remembered by his favorite words of wisdom, “It is what it is,” and “Don’t let any outside interference disturb your inner peace.” Friends are invited to gather Saturday, February 1st at Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church from 10 to 11 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment private at convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Holy Guardian Angels RC Church, 3121 Kutztown Rd., Laureldale, PA 19605. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc., 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020