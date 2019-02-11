Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Adams.

John F. "Frankie" Adams, 85, of West Reading, passed away in his residence on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

He was the husband and best friend of Mary V. (Parisi) Adams; they celebrated 34 years of marriage in 2018.

Born in Kutztown, he was the son of the late Earl P. Adams and Sallie F. (Epting) Adams.

John was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War.

John worked as a self-employed barber in the North West section of Reading for over 40 years. He also had worked at Yuasa Exide for over 20 years, retiring in 1991.

John was both an avid hunter and fisherman. Lots of miles and smiles were spent with his wife traveling the country. He grew up in Fleetwood and was active in the American Legion, charter member of the Breakfast Brothers for 35 years, member of the Fleetwood Fire Company where he served as an ambulance driver. John was also a member of St. John's Lodge #435 F&AM Masonic Lodge, West Reading.

John is survived by his wife, Mary; son, John F. Adams Jr., husband of Robin (Shuman) Adams, of Soldotna, Ala.; daughter, Jacqueline D. (Adams), wife of LeRoy Weiler, of Shartlesville. Three stepchildren, fourteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

John was preceded in death by his sister, Harvene (Adams) Hall; and brothers, Lee Adams and Harold Adams.

A viewing will be on Friday, February 15th, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 W. Main St., Fleetwood. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of John to the Breakfast Brothers, C/O Mike Mayer, 38 E. Locust St., Fleetwood, PA 19522.

Online condolences for the family may be made at

www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.



