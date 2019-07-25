John Andras, 64, of Cumru Township, passed away unexpectedly on July 18, 2019, in the emergency department of the

Reading Hospital.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late John A. and Mary A. (Mihalik) Andras.

John was raised in the 18th ward and was a 1972 graduate of Reading High School where he lettered in varsity

football and baseball.

He received a baseball scholarship from Villanova

University, graduating in 1976 with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. He later received his master of

science in taxation from Philadelphia University. He earned his CPA in June 1997.

He owned and operated John Andras & Company, P.C. in Shillington for over 30 years.

He enjoyed golfing and skiing. His love for skiing led him to become a PSIA certified ski instructor and a member of the Flying Dutchman Ski Club. He was also a member of Clover Park A.A., Pennwyn Motor Association, Kenhorst Fire Co., the West Lawn Quoiting Association as well as a lifetime member of the NRA and a diehard Republican.

John served as treasurer for the Shillington Legion

Baseball Association for many years. He spent countless hours giving of his time and talents to many local charities and volunteer organizations.

He is survived by a nephew; and, in addition to his

parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Joan Thomas.

Friends may call on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from

2:00-5:00 p.m. at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation

Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, with a prayer service beginning at 5:00 p.m. Entombment in Gethsemane Mausoleum will be private.

Please honor John's memory by making a contribution, in lieu of flowers, to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604, Shillington Legion Baseball, P.O. Box 143, Shillington, PA 19607, any veterans organization or a . www.kleefuneralhome.com



