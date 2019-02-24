John M. "Beanie" Angstadt, 64, of

Shillington, passed away on Thursday,

February 21, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

Born in Reading, he was the son of John W. Angstadt Jr., of Park Manor, and the late Patricia Ann (Ritz) Angstadt.

Beanie attended Governor Mifflin School District.

He worked for 23 years for the Schlouch Corporation as a truck driver.

Surviving is a son, John M. Angstadt Jr., of Shillington; siblings: Mark W., husband of Kathy Angstadt, of Exeter, Patti Ann, widow of Dean Coldren, of Robesonia, and

Donna M., wife of James Bare, of Mohnton. He is also

survived by his former wife, Linda L. Angstadt, of

Shillington.

He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Angstadt in 1973.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mohnsville Cemetery, 2 Madison Street, Mohnton, PA 19540.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., of Mohnton. To

offer the family online condolences, please visit us at

www.gilesandyeckley.com.



