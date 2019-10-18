|
|
John C. Arndt John C. Arndt, 90, of Exeter Township, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Schaum) Arndt, whom recently celebrated 55 years of marriage. Born in Newmanstown, Pa., he was the son of the late John J. and Gladys M. (Reed) Arndt. He was a 1948 graduate of Mt. Penn High School and was a member of Schwarzwald Lutheran Church. John enjoyed golfing and bowling. He was a driver/salesman for St. Lawrence Dairy and then Clover Farms for 37 years, retiring in 1987. Along with his wife, John is survived by one son, Gary L., of Reading. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., in Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, 250 Church Lane, Reading, followed by a service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Schwarzwald Cemetery, Jacksonwald. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Schwarzwald Lutheran Church at the address above. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019