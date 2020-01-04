|
John B. Pingitore US Army Korean War John B. Pingitore, 85, of Reading, passed away Thursday, January 2nd, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. John was born in Reading on October 13, 1934, a son of the late Maria (nee Turano ) and Carmino Pingitore. He was the husband of Joanne A (nee Bearstler`) Pingitore who survives him. A graduate of Reading High School, Class of 1955, he served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. John then owned and operated his Trash business for many years in Reading, PA. John also owned a pallet recovery business. In addition to his wife, Joanne, John is survived by three daughters, Lisa M., Wife of Mark Weaver, of Chester NY; Lori A., wife of Barry Sherman, of Exeter Township; Leanne M , wife of Andy Marchiano of Wake Forest ; NC. John is also survived by a sister, Mary Jones of Howell, MI. and by 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. He was predeceased by a son, Gary Pingitore in 1977, 3 brothers Louis, Frank and Mike Pingitore and a sister Nancy Rupp. A public visitation and Viewing will be held 6 PM to 8 PM on Tuesday, January 7th at John P. Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, PA A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Wednesday, January 8th at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Reading, PAA Casketed. Interment will be private in Gethsemane Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Veteran's Making a Difference 2412 Spring St West Lawn, PA 19609. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020