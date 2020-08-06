1/1
John Balthaser
John “J. Paul” Balthaser, 78, of Penn Township, passed away Friday, March 13th in Tower Health, Reading Hospital. Paul was married for fifty six loving years to Carolyn E. (Miller) Balthaser. Born in Bernville, he was the son of the late John Henry Balthaser and Irene M. (Bagenstose) Balthaser. He graduated from Penn Bernville High School in 1959. For over thirty years he was employed by Carpenter Technology Corporation in Reading. Previously he was employed by Textile Machine Works. Paul was an automobile enthusiast, working and repairing automobiles was a passion of his. He also enjoyed hunting and was a member of the NRA. Surviving are two siblings, Marilyn Burkhart, widow of Harold Burkhart and Evelyn Fox, widow of Glenn Fox both of Bernville. He is predeceased by his siblings, Kenneth Balthaser and survived by his wife Janet Balthaser, Kermit Balthaser and survived by his wife June Balthaser, and Gladys Weidman, widow of Robert Weidman. Paul is survived by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, August 16th at 2 pm at Reinhart’s Christmas Tree Farm, 326 Oak Lane, Bernville, PA 19506. The family would appreciate if everyone follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask while attending the service. Interment will be private at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. The Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Reinhart’s Christmas Tree Farm
Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA 19506
610-488-1611
