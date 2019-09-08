Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church
2810 St. Alban's Drive
Sinking Spring, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Barry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Barry Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Barry Jr. Obituary

John W. Barry, Jr., age 76, died at his home in Wernersville, Pennsylvania, on

September 3, 2019.

He was born on March 10, 1943, in

Chicago, Ill., but spent most of his

childhood in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with his parents, John "Jack" W. Barry Sr. and Betty Lou Barry.

After graduating from St. Regis Catholic High School in 1962, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served as a

communications specialist and was stationed for three years in France, followed by a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1968. At the time of his discharge in 1970, he was a staff

sergeant. He entered the private sector upon leaving the Air Force, but returned to the Department of Defense where he served as a deputy director at Fort Benjamin

Harrison's Finance Center in Indianapolis, Ind., until

retiring with thirty years of service.

After retiring, John and his wife moved to Wernersville, Pa., to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren. While his health allowed, John enjoyed working part time at Manheim Auto Auction. John had a passion for classic cars and he enjoyed watching NASCAR and loved spending time with his family.

John is survived by his wife, Judy (Fenstermaker) Barry, of 49 years; their daughters, Lori Barry and Traci Barry; and his beloved grandchildren, Korynne and Trey. He is

also survived by his siblings: Thomas (Gail), Mike (Cathy), Timothy (Sue), Maureen Brown, Brian (Deborah), Scott (Brenda), Chauncey (Debra), and Joseph (Elaine); sister-in-law, Maureen Barry; brother-in-law, Jerry Fenstermaker; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother,

Christopher; and brother-in-law, Doug Brown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11th at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Alban's Drive, Sinking Spring. A viewing will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, at the church. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in John's name to Vietnam Veteran's of America, https://vva.org, or to St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St.

Alban's Dr., Sinking Spring, PA 19608.

Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now