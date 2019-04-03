Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Beans.

John Allan Beans, 62, Kutztown, Pa., died on March 28, 2019, of a heart attack.

He was born in Key West, Fla., on April 10, 1956. John was the son of the late George and Darlene (Nolan) Beans.

He had three siblings: George (Anna) Beans, Nancy (David) Piermani and David (Heidi) Beans.

John lived his early years in Wyncote, Pa., but moved and grew up in Franconia, Pa. He graduated from Souderton High School in 1975. John was very athletic, excelling in track and football, breaking a long-standing school record in long jump.

A hardworking man, John always kept busy. Cheerful, friendly and kind-hearted, he was a gentleman who got along with everyone. John knew so much about so many subjects. He loved to learn. History, animals, nature, woodworking and home improvement were among his many passions. John's greatest love was for family, for which he'd do anything. His devotion was apparent, as was his sweet and gentle demeanor.

John left behind his beloved children: Kate (Cody Musser), Michael and Melissa.

His death was preceded by his son, Tyler.

A devoted father, a good friend and reliable worker, John was very special and loved by many. We were forever changed by having him in our lives and are forever changed by losing him.

Friends and family are invited to Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 County Line Rd., Feasterville, Pa., on Thursday, April 4. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. www.kirkandnicesuburban.com



