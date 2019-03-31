John C. Beil, 97, passed away March 27, 2019, in Country Meadows.
His wife, Kathleen J. (Roth) Beil, passed away September 9, 2016. Born in Kreidersville, Northampton County, he was a son of the late John J. and Jennie (Becker) Beil. He was a Army veteran of World War II and a member of
Alsace Lutheran Church. John was employed forty years as a supervisor for Lucent Technologies. He was a charter member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and a fifty year member of Masonic Lodge 227.
He is survived by a son, John R., husband of Patricia Beil, of Muhlenberg Township; a daughter, Kathy, wife of
Thomas Spies, of Kenhorst; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services and burial in Alsace Cemetery will be private. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., Reading has charge of arrangements.