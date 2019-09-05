Home

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Salem E.C. Church
2150 Old U.S. 22
Lenhartsville, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Salem E.C. Church
2150 Old U.S. 22
Lenhartsville, PA
View Map
John Biehl Obituary

John C. Biehl, of Lincoln Park, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019.

He was a child of the late Wilson A. and Helen E. (Schaeffer) Biehl. A graduate of Wyomissing High School, class of '60, John worked as a supervisor for twenty years for the Schaeffer Lace Company of Reading. He later worked for 29 years as a welder for Precision Technology of Douglassville, where he retired.

John loved to serve the Lord and did God's work in his everyday life. John was a member of Salem E.C. Church of Lenhartsville, and he served on the church council. He was a substitute teacher for the Sunday School program and was also head usher. John took enjoyment in riding his Harley Davidsons and going to the gym.

Surviving John is his sister, Kathleen, wife of Jim Blair,

of Punta Gorda, Fla. John is also survived by his nephews, Jeff and Scott; and niece, Linda.

Funeral services for John will be held Monday,

September 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Salem E.C. Church, 2150 Old U.S. 22, Lenhartsville, PA 19534 with Pastor Dave Long officiating. Friends and family are invited to view in the church from 9:00 a.m., until time of service. A viewing will also be held Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading.

Friends are encouraged to make donations in John's memory to Salem E.C. Church at the above address.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019
