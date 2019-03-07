Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Booser Jr..

John C. "Cal" Booser Jr., 90, of

Wyomissing, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in his home.

He was the husband of Grace H. Booser, who passed away on February 15, 2009.

Born in Pennside, Pa., he was the son of the late John C. Sr. and Mary E. Booser.

Cal graduated from Mt. Penn High School in 1946 and was also a proud graduate of Penn State University.

He was an avid golfer and bowler. Cal was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church and a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Cal worked as an architect for many years until his

retirement.

Cal is survived by his son, Jeffrey S., Wyomissing;

grandchildren, Zachary J. Marks and Stephanie (Marks) Robinson, wife of Galen, of Exeter; and great-grandchildren, Fadima and Brayden.

He is predeceased by daughter, Karen L. (Booser) Marks, wife of Robert E. Marks Jr., of Exeter.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with services beginning at 11:30 a.m. in Reformation Lutheran Church, 3670 Perkiomen Avenue. Interment will be

private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

, 3893 Adler Place, Ste. 170,

Bethlehem, PA 18017. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



