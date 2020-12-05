John R. “Jack” Boran John R. “Jack” Boran, 67, of Windsor Township, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital, Orwigsburg. He was the beloved husband of Beverly A. (Greenawalt) Boran, who passed away October 19, 2015. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Peirce E. and Margaret H. (Balazovich) Boran. Jack was a 1971 graduate of Hamburg High School, where he and his team members still hold the school record for the 4X400 relay. Jack was a 1975 graduate of Bloomsburg University, where he was a member of the Delta Pi Fraternity. He was a member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Hamburg, and a longtime member of the Holy Name Society of St. Mary’s. Jack was a volunteer for the Hamburg Sports Boosters Clubs since 1975 and served as president for twelve years. Jack also served on the Hamburg School Board for four years. He was an inductee to Hamburg’s Sports Hall of Fame for various accolades in 2008. He worked as a sales representative and purchasing agent in the gas and welding industry for 30 years. Jack last owned and operated the Port Clinton Hotel for 13 years, retiring in 2016. Jack was an avid sports fan with Notre Dame, the Detroit Tigers, and Philadelphia Eagles being his favorites. He was blessed to share many of these games in person with his late wife, and family. He was a loving father, father-in-law, friend, and cherished PopPop to his girls. Jack is survived by two daughters: Jennifer M., wife of Andrew Hottenstein, and Anne B., wife of Kevin Miller. Two grandchildren: Madison A., and Grace B., and a sister, Kathy Boran, wife of William J. Winter, Seattle, WA, also survive him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family due to Covid-19 concerns. The mass will be live streamed and condolences can be made on the obituary page for Jack at www.burkeydriscoll.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack’s honor to Hamburg Area Sports Boosters, PO Box 25, Hamburg, PA 19526. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg is in charge of the arrangements.