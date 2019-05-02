John J. "Jack" Breedy, 89, husband of the late Carol J. Breedy, of Reading, Pa., and most recently of Pottstown, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Seasons Hospice, Phoenixville, Pa.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Walter Roth and Ruth (Deamer) Price.

Jack was a sales representative for the H.J. Heinz Co. of Reading, Pa., for many years. He later was the owner of John J. Breedy Real Estate Company in Reading, Pa., for 36 years.

Jack was a member of the Board of Realtors of Reading, Pa., and a member of the Reading Knights of Columbus. He was a scratch golfer and shot a hole-in-one at Willow

Hollow Golf Course in 1962.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean conflict.

Surviving are two sons, Jeffrey J. Breedy, of Santa Ynez, Calif., and Patrick G. Breedy, husband of LindaSue M., of Lower Pottsgrove Township. He is also survived by two daughters, Christine A. Breedy, wife of Gregg Kuder, of

Exeter, Pa., and Louise M., wife of Stephen Macht, of

Jupiter, Fla. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Elizabeth, Anderson and Joshua; and two step-grandchildren, Ashley and Courtney.

He was pre-deceased by a brother, George Breedy Sr.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., from Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown, PA. A viewing will be held on

Thursday from 11 -12:30 p.m., at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 498 East Bellevue Avenue, Reading, PA 19605.

