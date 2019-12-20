|
|
John A. Britton, Jr., 67, of Laureldale, Pa., passed away Sunday, November 10th, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading, Berks County. John was born in Reading, Pa., on July 6, 1952, the son of the late Virginia (Huyett) and John A. Britton Sr. John graduated from Fork Union Military Academy, in Fork Union, Va., where he was proud to be a member of the honor guard. He graduated from Wesley College, in Dover, Del., and attended the Berks County Extension of Penn State University. John was the owner, proprietor and a practicing landscaper at his company, Britton Landscaping, in New Port Richey, Fla. He had a life-long love of boating, which he passed on to his surviving two sons, Matthew Britton of Tampa, Fla.; and Taylor Britton, of New Port Richey, Fla.; as well as to his grandson, Brayden Ahti Britton, of New Port Richey, Fla. John is also survived by two sisters, Carol Kolesnikoff, of Lakewood, Colo.; and Ellen Kennedy, of Saint Simons Island, Ga. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at https://www.johnfeeneyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.html.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019