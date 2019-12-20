Home

POWERED BY

Services
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Resources
More Obituaries for John Britton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Britton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Britton Obituary
John A. Britton, Jr., 67, of Laureldale, Pa., passed away Sunday, November 10th, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading, Berks County. John was born in Reading, Pa., on July 6, 1952, the son of the late Virginia (Huyett) and John A. Britton Sr. John graduated from Fork Union Military Academy, in Fork Union, Va., where he was proud to be a member of the honor guard. He graduated from Wesley College, in Dover, Del., and attended the Berks County Extension of Penn State University. John was the owner, proprietor and a practicing landscaper at his company, Britton Landscaping, in New Port Richey, Fla. He had a life-long love of boating, which he passed on to his surviving two sons, Matthew Britton of Tampa, Fla.; and Taylor Britton, of New Port Richey, Fla.; as well as to his grandson, Brayden Ahti Britton, of New Port Richey, Fla. John is also survived by two sisters, Carol Kolesnikoff, of Lakewood, Colo.; and Ellen Kennedy, of Saint Simons Island, Ga. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at https://www.johnfeeneyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.html.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -