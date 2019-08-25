|
Mr. John E. Brown Jr., 89, of Shillington, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at his residence.
He was the husband of Barbara L. (Helbig) Brown. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late John E. Sr. and Mary E. (Gemmill) Brown.
John was a mechanic and retired from Petro Home
Services. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, his pets, the
family camping trips and traveling to the casino. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, John E. III "Jack," husband of Susan L. Brown, of Mohnton; and Sherry L., widow of Russell R. "Snug" Bingaman, of
Reading. Also surviving are three stepgrandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Richard and James Brown.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., 21
Chestnut Street, Mohnton. Please wear casual dress. Friends may call on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery in Shillington.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial
contributions be made in his memory to the Red Cross, 701 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA, 19601.
The family would especially like to thank the many nurses from Tower Health Hospice for the compassionate care of their father. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019