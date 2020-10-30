John C. Bosch John C. Bosch, 94, passed away October 29, 2020, in his West Lawn residence. John was the beloved husband of Enid M. (Skellington) Bosch, with whom he would have celebrated 64 years of marriage in December. Born in Bavaria, Germany, he was the son of the late Edward and Lena (Voglemeir) Bosch. He is a attended Central Catholic High School and graduated from Polytechnic Institute. John was a United States Navy veteran serving during World War II. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church. He was employed by Textile Machine Works as a machinist and later for Brentwood Industries retiring in 1992. John was an avid golf lover. He also enjoyed watching football, bowling with his wife and friends but he especially loved watching his kids and grandchildren play sports. He also loved playing Wii golf with his grandson Robby. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Karl R. husband of Sherry L. (Linderman) Bosch; Reading; and Steven P. husband of Michelle E. (Brighton) Bosch; Wernersville. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Danielle, Nicholas, Robert, Jessica, Kody, Rachel, Nicholas; and seven great-grandchildren, Kaelyn, Ashlyn, Gannon, Dawson, Bobby, Henry, Nora. A Private Service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to, National Hemophilia Foundation ATTN: Development Department 7 Penn Plaza, Suite 1204 New York, NY 10001 Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com