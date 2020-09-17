John C. Sands John C. Sands, 89, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 9:33 am in Reading Hosptial. Born in Reading he was the son of the late John S. and Dorothy Sands. Mr. Sands was employed by Glen Gery Brick Company as a brick maker. He served in the United States Army during World War II and was a member of the Pagoda Lions Club, longtime member of Rauchtown Rod & Gun Club, member of Reading Buccaneers Drum & Bugle Corp, Hampden Fire Company Marching Unit and enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. He is survived by his close family, The Daniel G. Perrotto family of Reading and was preceded in death by his longtime companion Julie Hilbish in 2019. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights, Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reverend Dr. Brett Reider will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Monday 9:00 am to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
PO Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 in memory of Mr. John C. Sands. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com