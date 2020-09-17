1/2
John C. Sands
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John C. Sands John C. Sands, 89, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 9:33 am in Reading Hosptial. Born in Reading he was the son of the late John S. and Dorothy Sands. Mr. Sands was employed by Glen Gery Brick Company as a brick maker. He served in the United States Army during World War II and was a member of the Pagoda Lions Club, longtime member of Rauchtown Rod & Gun Club, member of Reading Buccaneers Drum & Bugle Corp, Hampden Fire Company Marching Unit and enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. He is survived by his close family, The Daniel G. Perrotto family of Reading and was preceded in death by his longtime companion Julie Hilbish in 2019. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights, Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reverend Dr. Brett Reider will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Monday 9:00 am to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 in memory of Mr. John C. Sands. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 376-0985
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved