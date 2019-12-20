|
|
John W. Cole, 80, of Kempton, Pa., passed away on December 19, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Carol Ann (Longello) Cole, with whom he celebrated 39 years of marriage until her passing in 2004. He was born in Norristown, Pa., a son of the late Harvey S. and Elaine M. (Brandt) Cole Sr. After graduating from Norristown High School, John enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served as an airplane mechanic from 1960-1964. He then worked as a plumber alongside his father for several years before becoming a steam fitter for Honeywell and later for Johnson Controls for 35 years. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, a member of the International Practical Shooting Confederation, Winchester Arms Collector’s Association and the Steamfitters Local Union 420, Philadelphia, Pa. John’s passion for guns prompted him to establish his own gun shop in Worcester, Pa., where he made many connections in the gun industry. Survivors include his three daughters: Karen Krumanocker, Topton, Pa.; Mary (Charles) Shurr, Kutztown, Pa.; and Shawna Oswald, Hamburg, Pa.; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; twin brother, Harvey S. (Linda) Cole Jr., Hatfield, Pa.; sisters, Elaine Allen and Wendy Griffith, both of Hickory, N.C.; and his longtime companion, June M. Trexler, with whom he last resided. He was predeceased by an infant granddaughter. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences for the family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019