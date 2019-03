Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Cummings Jr..

John D. Cummings Jr., 83, of Cumru Township, passed away on February 28, 2019, at his residence.

He was the husband of Joan N. (Beidler) Cummings. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John D. Cummings Sr. and Jennie (Brown) Cummings.

John was a 1953 graduate of Reading High School. He went onto proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army,

serving during peacetime in Germany. John had 65 years of service with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #743. He was the current retirees president of the IBEW Local 743 and was also a life member of

Lincoln Park Fire Company. John will be remembered for being an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching Notre Dame football, the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies and his grandchildren play sports.

He was predeceased by his son, Daniel P. Cummings.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, John D. Cummings, husband of Laurie, of Mohnton; and Michael D. Cummings, husband of Elizabeth, of Spring Township. Also surviving are grandchildren: Alena

Sweigart, wife of Clinton; Britni Cummings, fiancé of Scott; Matthew Cummings; Caela Reigel, wife of Zachary; and Nicholas Cummings, companion of Serena; great-grandchildren: James, Tyler, Molly, Kinsley and Carsyn; sister, Jean O'boyle, wife of James, of Mt. Penn; and many nieces and a nephew.

Funeral services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 6-8:00 p.m. and Friday, from 10-11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow the services at

Gethsemane Cemetery and Mausoleum.

