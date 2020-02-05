|
John D. McLean, 96, of Wyomissing, passed away Monday, February 3rd, at Highlands at Wyomissing. John was born in Glastonbury, CT on August 20, 1923, a son of the late Ada (Dailey) and Frank H. McLean and was the widower of Nancy J. (Jordan) McLean, who passed away in 2011. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in WW II serving in the Pacific Theater. He worked as a insurance manager for Sun Life of Canada for many years and was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church, Wyomissing. John is also survived by his daughter, Kathy J., wife of Robert Stock, of Bernville; son,Jack D., husband of Stacey McLean, of Haverhill, MA; and four grandchildren and five great granddaughters. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
