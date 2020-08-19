1/1
John D. Sigafoos
John D. Sigafoos John D. Sigafoos, 72, of Cumru Township, passed away August 12, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of the late Joyce A. (Winters) Sigafoos who passed away, April 18, 2020. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Arthur W. and Ethel M. (Ebersole) Sigafoos. John was an electrician for 35 with Denny’s Electric until retiring. He enjoyed watching trains, photography, and cooking-especially making French fries for his grandchildren. He is survived by his step-children – Robin L. wife of Bud Gipe, Carlisle, Kimberly A. Bucolo, West Lawn, Lori A. Meadows, Clearwater, FL, his sisters – Gladys L. wife of Glenn M. Bailey, Blandon, Rose M. wife of Charles R. Hillbish, Mt. Penn, 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and his nephew – Jason Bailey. In addition to his parents and wife, he is predeceased by his step-son – Michael Todd Failor. Graveside services for John and Joyce will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 12 Noon in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Twp. The Rev. Carol B. Kehler will officiate. Please remember John and Joyce by making contributions to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Sigafoos family. www.kleefuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Berks County Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
