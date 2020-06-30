John Dalton US ARMY, Retired John Dalton, 84, of Reading, passed away Monday, June 22nd, at his residence. . John was born in Reading, PA on December 29, 1935, a son of the late Catherine (Keen) and Walter Dalton. He was the widower of Florence E. (Biffel) Dalton who died in 2015. A graduate of Reading High School, he retired from the U.S. Army as a Sergeant First Class and later worked in maintenance at American Bank in Reading., He is survived by siblings, brothers Pat Dalton, husband of Barbara, of Wernersville; and Tom Dalton, husband of Cheryl , of Mohnton; and 3 sisters, Katherine Dalton of Laureldale; Jeanette wife of Glenn Trumbore , of Oley and Jacqueline , wife of Kenneth Garber of Shoemakersville, PA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Interment at Pleasant View Cemetery Sinking Spring, PA. on Thursday July 2nd at 10 AM. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.