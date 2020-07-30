1/1
John Dawson
John Frederick Dawson, 69, Robeson Twp., Berks Co., PA passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was the son of the late Alberta (Stufflet) Keller and the late William G. Dawson. He was the husband of Kelly P. (Ibaugh) Dawson. John was employed as a heavy equipment operator for PennDOT. He was a member of Pikeville Sportsmen’s Assoc. John was a train enthusiast and avid racing fan. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and watching his favorite football and baseball teams: the Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals. Surviving John, along with his wife, Kelly, are: 4 sons: Gene Garman, husband of Tina, Carl Garman, husband of Rachel, Jimmy Hartman, husband of Holly and Nathan Hartman; 2 daughters: Julie Hartman, fiancé of Jeffrey Williams, Katie Kirzoncic, wife of Mike; 1 brother: Robert Potts; 1 sister: Jodi Herbert, wife of Gary; and sister-in-law: Leslie Gill. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. An evening viewing will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 6:30pm-8:30pm at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. 144 N. Spruce St. Birdsboro, PA 19508. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. at 10:00AM. Interment will be in Birdsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Keystone Wounded Warriors, PO Box 307 Shoemakersville, PA 19555 or keystonewoundedwarriors.org. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
