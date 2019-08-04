|
Dr. John "Jack" Tice Dolbin Jr., 70,
Pottsville, died Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born October 12, 1948, in Pottsville, Jack was the son of the late John Tice Dolbin Sr. and the late Lois Schlottman Dolbin.
Jack was a spiritual man who had a great love for his faith and God. As a child growing up in Pottsville, he attended Trinity Lutheran Church; while residing in Denver, Colo., he attended South Sheridan Baptist Church; after moving back to his hometown of Pottsville, he and his family were members of Word of Life Baptist Church.
He was a 1966 graduate of Pottsville Area High School; 1970 class of Wake Forest University, Winston Salem, N.C.; and a 1977 graduate of the National College of Chiropractic, now known as the National University of Health Sciences, Lombard, Ill.
Jack was an allstate halfback for Pottsville High; he was elected to play in the Big 33 game against Texas. He was an outstanding basketball and track and field athlete setting records in the 220 yd. dash, long jump and triple jump.
Following an outstanding football career at Wake Forest University where he was All-ACC his sophomore year and All-ACC Track and Field 2 years straight, setting the 220 yard sprint record.
Jack continued to play football professionally in 1970 with the Pottstown Firebirds and won the Atlantic Coast Football League Championship. That moment in his career was just as memorable to him as his Super Bowl season with the Broncos. In 1971, Jack continued his semi-pro
career with Schuylkill County Coal Crackers of the
Seaboard Football League. After a few years out of football he earned a spot in 1974 with the World Football League's Chicago Fire.
In 1975 he earned a roster spot as a wide receiver with the Denver Broncos. He played 67 consecutive games
starting 33 of them. He highlighted his NFL career by
starting in Super Bowl 12 for the Broncos. He was their leading receiver in the Super Bowl against the Dallas
Cowboys.
He was elected to the Pottsville All Sports Hall of Fame, the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame and the Semi-Pro Football Hall of Fame.
After retiring from football, he began his career as a
chiropractor. He was a beloved chiropractor in Pottsville for 33 years. He was an outstanding educator and
entertaining lecturer. He was committed to evidence based health care for his patients and presenting education to chiropractors everywhere. He had a genuine passion for the profession and his patients often called him a "miracle worker."
Dr. Dolbin was active in many organizations locally, state and countrywide. He was a former member of the Board of Directors for Pottsville Area School; former member of Pottsville City Council; board member of Penn State
University, Schuylkill Campus; involved with Fellowship of Christian Athletes; guest faculty at University of
Pennsylvania Medical School, 2003; previous team
chiropractor for Villanova University Athletic Department; team chiropractor for the University of Maryland
gymnastics team; event chiropractor for Pan-American Weightlifting competition, 2001; and an active member of the American Chiropractic Association and the
Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association.
Jack had so many hobbies, too many to list all of them. He loved flying and earned a private pilot license. He found
every excuse to fly. He loved horseback riding, could play music by ear on many different instruments: clarinet,
piano, guitar, harmonica, and would watch Perry Mason
reruns or Law and Order anytime he could. He loved the New York Yankees and called Mickey Mantel his all-time favorite player.
Jack will be deeply missed by many friends and
colleagues however no one will miss him more than his family. He and his wife Jane (Barnes), celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary, July 30. The couple was blessed with four children and eleven grandchildren: son, Josh Dolbin, husband of Jennifer, Orwigsburg, Pa.; daughter, Jill Pillus, wife of David, Brentwood Tenn.; daughter, Rachel
Schreiner, wife of Chris, Arlington, Va.; and daughter, Christian L. Dolbin, Pottsville, Pa. Grandchildren: John Tice "JT" III, Rebekah J., Joshua Luke Jr., Noah R.,
Marshall T., Payson J., James, Dylan Victoria, Bennett L., and Elizabeth M.; along with his dogs, Ike and Bogart,
"Bogie." He is also survived by brothers, Cameron Dolbin, Friedensburg; and Mark Dolbin, Allenwood; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremiah Dolbin Pillus.
The Dolbin family would like to invite the public to
attend a visitation Friday evening, August 16, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Martz Hall, 1541 Laurel Blvd., Pottsville.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held 1:00 p.m.,
Saturday, August 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 West Arch Street, Pottsville. Pastor Chris Rotharpt officiating. Additional visitation hours will be held from 11:00 a.m.
until time of service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family would prefer contributions be made to the Dr. Jack T. Dolbin Memorial Fund, c/o The Howard S. Fernsler Academic Center, 1501 West Laurel Blvd.,
Pottsville PA 17901, or National University of Health
Sciences Department of Chiropractic Research, 200 E. Roosevelt Rd., Lombard, IL 60148.
