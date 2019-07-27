John Drey (1944 - 2019)
John S. Drey, 74, of Dundalk, Md., passed away on July 6, 2019.

He was born on October 7, 1944, in Reading, Pa. He was a son of the beloved late father, Claude Alfred Drey and Anna Marie (Griesemer) Drey, of Reading, Pa.

John graduated from Reading High School in 1962; and the Reading Business Institute. He was an Air Force

veteran.

John is survived by his brother, Richard Drey and his wife, Mary Ann; and his sister, Susan Grillo and her

husband, Philip, all of Pennsylvania; as well as six nieces and nephews. John is also survived by longtime friend,

William Housman, of Baltimore.

As per John's request, there are no services.

Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, Md., is in charge of

arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 27, 2019
