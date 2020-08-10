1/1
John E. Czechowski
John E. Czechowski John E. Czechowski, 69 of Cumru Twp., passed away on Aug. 9th in the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Patrice M. (Smith) Czechowski. Born in Reading, he is the son of Edward M. and Anna M. (Reifsnyder) Czechowski of Reading. John was a member of St. Stephen’s Polish National Catholic Church. He was pre deceased by a son, Jason E. Czechowski and a brother, Edward L. Czechowski. John was a member of the Teamsters union and for 47 years drove truck for various companies. Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are four step sons, James , Christopher, Daniel and Matthew Samsel; 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 20 St. Stephen’s Church Lane, Reading, PA. 19607 or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading has charge. Online memories may be shared at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
