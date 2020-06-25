John E. Yorgey John E. Yorgey Jr. (Jack), of Exeter Township, went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2020. He resided at Manatawny Manor for the past year. Born in Reading, Pa. on September 13, 1925, he was the son of John and Ruth Yorgey. Jack was the husband of Lois Yorgey. They were married on November 20, 1948 and recently celebrated their seventy-first anniversary. He was predeceased by his grandson Benjamin Yorgey. Surviving in addition to his wife, are his twin brother James Yorgey and his children: Karen Y. Keller, wife of Jeffrey Keller, John E. Yorgey III, husband of Zelpha Yorgey, Kent W. Yorgey, husband of Ardyth Yorgey, Kurt J. Yorgey, husband of Michelle Yorgey, Jan Y. Benfield, wife of Stephen Benfield; fifteen grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren. Jack was the owner and operator of Yorgey’s Fine Cleaning. He also served on the board of Hope Rescue Mission for many years. Music was a passion he enjoyed by participating in a quartet, church choirs and whistling often. Jack had enjoyed water skiing, hunting, fishing, taking care of his garden and playing golf. He was a member of New Life Bible Fellowship Church in Oley, Pa. and participated in the choir. Jack will always be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, who had a passion for sharing the gospel with others. A memorial service for Jack will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to New Life Bible Fellowship Church, Oley, Pa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store