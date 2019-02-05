John E. "Jack" Eckhart, 89, of Fleetwood, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, in Trexlertown, Pa.

Born January 21, 1930, in Oxford, Md., he was the son of the late Elsie (McCord) and Elwood B. Eckhart. He and his wife of 67 years, Joan E. (Derricott) Eckhart, were married on June 16, 1951, in Mahanoy City, Pa.

Jack spent 10 years as an Evangelical Congregational Pastor. He also worked for 30 years for Western Electric, spending his final years in management. He attended First Baptist Church, Allentown, Boyertown School District and was a graduate of Mahanoy City High School in 1948. He

also graduated from the Reformed Episcopal Seminary of Philadelphia.

Jack enjoyed golfing and fishing, and watching the

Phillies with Joan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially on their family trips to Ocean City, Md.

In addition to the love of his life, Joan, Jack is survived by his son, David J. Eckhart, husband of Staci L. (Fick) Eckhart, Fleetwood; his granddaughters, Dana M. (Eckhart) Wendt, wife of Dan C. Wendt, Fleetwood; and Laura D. (Eckhart) Farkas, wife of Jared H. Farkas,

Walnutport; his great-grandchildren, Lily and Brady; and by his siblings: Arlene Sticher, wife of James Sticher, Whitehall; Mary Lou Hodes, widow of Reuel Hodes,

Whitehall; and Merrill Eckhart, Gettysburg, Pa.

Along with his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Delaney; and his grandson, Ryan Delaney.

Funeral Services for Jack will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd., Fleetwood, Pa. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in Arlington Memorial Park, 3843 Lehigh St., Whitehall, Pa.

Contributions may be made in Jack's memory to the First Baptist Church, 1808 N. 19th St., Allentown, PA 18104.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC,

honored to be caring for Jack and his family. Online

condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.



