John "Jack" Edward Hull John "Jack" Edward Hull, 86, of Mt. Penn, passed away Wednesday October 28, 2020 in Tower Health Reading Hospital. His loving wife, Dorene Mae (Williams) Hull passed away May 12, 2015. John was born in Scranton, PA., on May 15, 1934 a son of the late Leon and Mary (Stern) Hull. He was an Army veteran serving his country during the Korean War and was employed by Aramark in Reading as a route salesman for over 35 years retiring there. Mr. Hull enjoyed watching sports. He was a Red Sox and Phillies fan. He was an avid Eagles fan as well. He especially enjoyed the company of his loyal furry companion Isabelle who would accompany him on daily walks. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and devoted husband of fifty-nine years. John is survived by his 2 sons; John E. Hull Jr and his wife, Mary Beth (Lucas) of Midlothian, VA., and James C. Hull and his wife, Melanie of Mt. Penn, his sister Betty Runkle and her husband Carl residents of Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center, and five grandchildren: Kaitlyn C. Hull, John G, Hull, Matthew V. Hull, Tara L. Skillman and Brian J, Hull. John was predeceased by his son, David B. Hull July 8, 2008. Services will be private with a graveside service at a later date. Auman's Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is honored to serve the family.