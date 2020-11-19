John F. Bechtel John F. Bechtel, 85, of Douglassville, preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Audrey A. (Shollenberger) Bechtel (12/15), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. Born in Pottstown, John was the son of the late J. Franklin and Esther (Drumheller) Bechtel. John was a 1953 graduate of Pottstown High School. During his school years, John worked as a lifeguard at Hopewell Lake and in his father’s Pottstown business, Bechtel’s Ice Cream. Following high school, he attended Penn State University and later worked as a draftsman. He remained an enthusiastic Penn State fan, as well as an Eagles fan, his entire life. John was an avid reader, walker, and enjoyed Sudoku puzzles as well as feeding the birds by filling his birdfeeder multiple times a day. He loved time with his family and friends, the beach, his cabin in the Poconos, and canoeing on the lake. He was a role model for his children and a wonderful grandfather to his 5 grandchildren. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and served on the church council. Surviving is son, Gregory J. Bechtel, husband of Diana, of Douglassville; daughter Debora Lanier, wife of Stephen, of Elgin, South Carolina; brother David Bechtel of Cape Coral, Florida; brother Donald Bechtel of Phoenixville; and grandchildren, Daniel Worthington, husband of Faith, Matthew Yurko, Connor Bechtel, Zachary Longin, Austin Longin and great-granddaughter, Porsche Worthington. A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church (660 N. Charlotte Street, Pottstown, PA 19464) on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will also be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the church from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s name to American Cancer Society
. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., (Pottstown) is in charge of arrangements View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com