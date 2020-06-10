John J. Famalaro
John J. Famalaro, 96, passed away June 6, 2020 in his Wyomissing residence. His wife Dorothy E. (Matter) passed away in 1988. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Salvatore and Anna (Messina) Famalaro. John was an Army veteran of WWII and had been employed for UGI for over 30 years. He also enjoyed helping others by making deliveries including for Chubby's Sandwich Shop. He is survived by two daughters; Thomasine Lorick of Wyomissing and Trudie V. Rhoads of Reading. There is a sister, Gloria Spotts in Florida, a niece, Maryann Klein, a nephew, Louis Famalaro, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. He was pre deceased by a great grandson, Damian Famalaro. Services will be Saturday at 10:00 am in the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading. Burial is in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Friends may pay their condolences on Saturday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
