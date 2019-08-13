|
John Rodgers Feick, 83, of Goffstown, N.H., passed away in loving care at home, on August 9, 2019, with family
present or visiting constantly during an illness of several years.
John was born on August 18, 1935, in Reading, Pa., to the late Dr. Ralph H. and Mary Rodgers Feick.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gayle (Gensemer) Feick; his 4 daughters: Mary Feick Jenkins and husband, Paul, of Goffstown, N.H.; Gioia Feick Beliveau and husband, Randy, of Weare, N.H.; Andrea (Katie) Lingley, Goffstown, N.H.; and Cecily Bedwell and husband, Wayne, of Perryville, Md.; 14 wonderful grandchildren; his step-mother, Marilyn Feick, of Pennsylvania; his brother, Peter Feick; and sister-in-law, Edith, in Connecticut; and his sister, Linda Proctor; and brother-in-law, James, in Pennsylvania.
John will be remembered by many colleagues at Saint Anselm College, where he taught in the biology department for 44 years. He was educated at Albright College in
Reading, Pa., and Pennsylvania State University and took further coursework at the University of New Hampshire.
John's interests and avocations were deep and varied. He was happy when outdoors; rock climbing, hiking, scuba
diving, gardening, cutting wood and traveling, but happiest when sailing, teaching others to sail and rock climbing, sharing skills and activities with his children and grandchildren, and woodworking and welding. He was a founder of the Goffstown Rail Trail, taught in the Upward Bound program, conducted cell tissue research and studied and developed programming related to traumatic brain injury. He also worked with youth at the Philbrook Center in
Concord, N.H., and was active in his church. He was
regarded highly and with love and wonder by those who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Matthew's
Episcopal Church in Goffstown, N.H., on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., and interment will take place at
Forest Hills Memorial Park in Reading, PA, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 9:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Goffstown, N.H. or to a . Lambert Funeral Home &
Crematory, Manchester, N.H., is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.