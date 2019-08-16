Home

Services
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:15 AM
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
John Ferenchick


1942 - 2019
John Ferenchick Obituary

John J. Ferenchick, 76, of Flying Hills, passed away Monday, August 12th, 2019, at his residence. John was born in Pottsville on December 29, 1942, a son of the late Anna (Kovich) and John Ferenchick.

He was the husband of Carol A. (Shoup) Ferenchick for 51 years.

John was a graduate of Minersville High School and had attended Goldey-Beacom College. He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles, but his athletic career was cut short when he was drafted into the U.S.

Army during the Vietnam War. He served with the Army

Military Police and earned numerous service medals. He was the owner-operator of Killian's Quality Furniture store and Copperfield's Furniture store. He was a member of the Church of St. Benedict, Mohnton, formerly Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; a daughter, Kimberly (Ferenchick) Potcovaru, widow of Costel Potcovaru, of Reading; and a grandson, Alexander Potcovaru. John is also survived by a brother, Eugene "Gene" Ferenchick, husband of Linda Heverly Ferenchick, of Bellefonte; former sister-in-law Teresa (Nush) Ferenchick, widow of Andrew "Andy" Ferenchick, of Valley View; and nieces and nephews Alicia, Jordan and Michael Ferenchick.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Andrew and son-in-law Costel.

A Panchida Religious Service will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, with the Very Reverend Gregory J. Noga celebrant at the Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Interment with military honors, 1:00 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of John to We Agape You, an organization supporting housing and employment for veterans in Schuylkill and Berks

counties. P.O. Box 2, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972 or weagapeyou.org.

Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 16, 2019
