John W. Flickinger, Jr., 96, of Hamburg, died January 9, 2020, in his home surrounded by friends and family. His wife Carolyn R. (Heinly) Flickinger, died July 8, 2009. He was born in Corry, PA and was the son of the late John Sr. and Mary E. (Taylor) Flickinger. John was an English teacher at Hamburg School District beginning in 1956 and was very active in the sports programs. He coached tennis and cross-country, and also participated in the basketball, wrestling and football programs for many years. He described his tenure as “very busy” before retiring in 1985. John also served as first President of the High School Teachers Association. He served during World War II and the Korean Conflict. John entered service in February 1943, first stationed at Brooklyn Army Base and later served as a military policeman at Fort Pepperrell and Stephenville Air Base, Newfoundland in 1944. He went on to undergo infantry training at CampPolk, Louisiana before being discharged in February 1946 John returned to active duty in 1950, training tank crews for combat in Korea. He was discharged in 1952 at the rank of Sergeant First Class. John was a life member of American Legion Post# 637, Hamburg, serving two years as Post Commander, as well as several years as Adjutant and Home Association secretary. He was a long-standing member of the Reading Radio Club and ARRL, holding a general amateur radio license. John completed his education at Albright College in 1956. He was a member of Pennsylvania State Educator Association- Retired and Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees. He was also a 60+ year member of the Travelers Protective Association of America. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Eileen. John was predeceased by one brother, Julian Flickinger; and two sisters, Jeanne (Flickinger) Person, wife of Herman; Judith “Judy” (Flickinger) Davis, wife of O. James. Funeral services will be Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. 4th Street, Hamburg. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Hamburg. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service in the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020