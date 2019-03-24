John I. Frankhouser Jr., 88, of Pine Grove, formerly of Mohnton, passed away March 22, 2019, in Milton S. Hershey

Medical Center.

He was the husband of Janice A.

(Spencer) Frankhouser. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late John I. Frankhouser Sr. and Ruth I. (Matz) Frankhouser.

He started playing the clarinet in

September 1942, and was a newspaper

carrier on Route # 412 from June 1942-June 1948. He graduated from Reading High School in 1948, and attended Conn

Vocational School in Elkhart, Ind., in 1948-49 for musical instrument repair. John

started playing in musical groups in 1948. He was inducted into the U.S. Army in

January 1952, and played in an Army band throughout Europe from 1952-1953. He started his career at the Reading Eagle-Times as a district manager in 1963, was

promoted to Eagle supervisor in 1979, where he remained until his retirement on June 1, 1993.

After retirement John continued to deliver the Times

Motor Route #3541 until January 1998.

He was a member of Lodge No. 62 F & AM, American Federation of Musicians, Local 135-211, Reading and Rajah Shrine. John was a longtime member of the Rajah String Band and the Pretzel City Dixieland Jazz Band. Prior to his moving to Pine Grove, he was a member of Calvary U.M. Church, Mohnton.

In addition to his loving wife, Janice, he is survived by his 6 children: Janine Thomas Bink, wife of Larry Bink,

Lancaster, John Ivan Frankhouser III, husband of Karen, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Joanne Lori, wife of Suba Satyanarayan, Fairfax Station, Va., Jamie Marie, wife of Stephen Witter, York Haven, Pa., James David Frankhouser, husband of Carol, Warrenton, Va., Judi Carol Hill, Lancaster; his brother, Robert M. Frankhouser,

husband of Nancy, Lancaster; his 5 grandchildren:

Matthew, Sarah, Amy, Amanda, Andrew; and his great-grandson, Tanner.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation

Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington.

Reverend Terry Jansma will officiate. Interment in Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday from 10-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. www.kleefuneralhome.com

