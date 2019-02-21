Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Freeston.

John William Freeston, 92, of Spring Township, passed away February 19, 2019, at the Reading Hospital and Medical Center.

He was the loving husband of Janet M. (Clews) Freeston. They celebrated 62 years of marriage. Born in Pottsville, he was the

son of the late Dr. John W. and Marguerite M. (Mortimer) Freeston. John was a 1944 graduate of Pottsville High School and a 1950 graduate of Penn State University. He worked as a claims supervisor for Travelers Insurance for 37 years, retiring in 1994. John served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.

He was member, former deacon and elder of Immanuel United Church of Christ,

Shillington; a 50-year member of Reading Lodge #549 F&AM; Valley of Reading and Rajah Shrine. He served as Legion of Honor Treasurer, Rajah Shrine Club Treasurer and Reception Committee Treasurer. He was

also a member of Fellowship High 12 Club #669 and Apato Teocalli #63-Order of Quetzalcoatl.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, J.

William, husband of April Zhou Freeston, St. Paul, Minn.; James P. Freeston, West Reading; his grandson, Joe W. Freeston.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday,

February 24, 2019, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave.,

Shillington. Masonic services conducted by Reading Lodge #549, F&AM at 7:45 p.m. Additional viewing on Monday, February 25, 2019, from 10-11:00 a.m. followed by his

funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Megan Huesgen will

officiate. Interment with full military honors provided by Ray A. Master Post, American Legion, will follow in

Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.

Flowers are welcome or contributions to Immanuel United Church of Christ, 99 S. Waverly Street, Shillington, PA 19607 or Rajah Shrine Land Fund, P.O. Box 40, Blandon PA 19510. www.kleefuneralhome.com



