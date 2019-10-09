Home

Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 375-4337
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
John Fricker


1959 - 2019
John Fricker Obituary
John D. Fricker John D. Fricker, 60 of Reading, passed away on Oct. 3rd in the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Marcia (Lang) Fricker. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Richard and Margaret (Miller) Fricker. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Jonathan D. Fricker, Reading, PA; daughters, Candle Williams, Miami, FL, Amanda Fricker, Reading, PA; brother, Richard Fricker, Jr; 3 Grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM in the Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home, Inc., 934 Centre Ave., Reading. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will be in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. Online condolences may be made at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
