1/1
John Funk
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Funk John Funk, 83, of Wyomissing, passed away at his home on August 15, 2020. Born on November 16, 1936, he was the son of the late Harvey E. and Cordelia J. Funk. He was a graduate of Reading High School ’54. He trained at the US Southeastern Signal School from November 59 to May 60 at Fort Gordon, Georgia. He served in the US Army until 1965. He remained an active member of the Patriotic Order Sons of America all his life. During his working years he spent 41 years as a yardmaster for the railroad in Reading. He loved everything about trains and there is an extensive collection of cars and engines that fill the basement. He and his wife Suzanne of 48 years enjoyed traveling and had been to all of the continents, some more than once. He is survived by his wife Suzanne and many cousins. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s memory may be made to the Reading Company Technical and Historical Society in Hamburg, PA, PO Box 15143, Reading, PA 19612. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Ave, West Reading. Friends are invited to view from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved