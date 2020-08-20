John Funk John Funk, 83, of Wyomissing, passed away at his home on August 15, 2020. Born on November 16, 1936, he was the son of the late Harvey E. and Cordelia J. Funk. He was a graduate of Reading High School ’54. He trained at the US Southeastern Signal School from November 59 to May 60 at Fort Gordon, Georgia. He served in the US Army until 1965. He remained an active member of the Patriotic Order Sons of America all his life. During his working years he spent 41 years as a yardmaster for the railroad in Reading. He loved everything about trains and there is an extensive collection of cars and engines that fill the basement. He and his wife Suzanne of 48 years enjoyed traveling and had been to all of the continents, some more than once. He is survived by his wife Suzanne and many cousins. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s memory may be made to the Reading Company Technical and Historical Society in Hamburg, PA, PO Box 15143, Reading, PA 19612. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Ave, West Reading. Friends are invited to view from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
